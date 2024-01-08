Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,970 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.47. 7,841,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,600,865. The firm has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

