Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is North Star Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,535 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 2.7% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $47,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $15.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $579.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,252. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $594.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $548.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.