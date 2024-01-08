Joule Financial LLC Has $533,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,448,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $492.49. 1,226,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,286. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.43. The company has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Citigroup set a $520.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.67.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

