3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.69. 1,189,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,921. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

