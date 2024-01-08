Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,665 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,314 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,238,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,677 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,943 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded up $1.49 on Monday, reaching $657.50. 1,014,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,972. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $465.33 and a 12 month high of $681.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $612.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $573.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $675.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.40.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

