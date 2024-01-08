CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after buying an additional 1,689,328,001 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $437,412,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 367.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after buying an additional 1,374,199 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,404. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.60 and its 200-day moving average is $193.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

