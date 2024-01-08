Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 891.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,899 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,642,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,820,000 after buying an additional 9,327,755 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,499,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,542,508. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

Get Our Latest Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.