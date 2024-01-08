North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after acquiring an additional 847,651 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG traded up $6.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $328.77. 636,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.75 billion, a PE ratio of 75.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.95.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

