Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.65. The stock had a trading volume of 504,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,220. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $201.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ecolab

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.