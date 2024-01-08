North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $17.85 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $17,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 5.7% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 1.1% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 10.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in ASML by 8.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in ASML by 1.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $14.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $718.17. 577,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $283.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $695.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $668.09. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $771.98.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

