North Star Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $12,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 89.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth $756,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMG. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

AMG traded up $2.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.61. 106,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,451. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.22 and a 1 year high of $180.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.16.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

