North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,383 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,383 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $10,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,716. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

