Joule Financial LLC Decreases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Joule Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,551 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Joule Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 475,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,766,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 698,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 97,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 38,037 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCN remained flat at $21.19 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,239. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.0851 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

