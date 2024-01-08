Joule Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Joule Financial LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,568,940,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,919.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 971,777 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,931 over the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.75. 39,363,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,828,211. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

