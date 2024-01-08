PBMares Wealth Management LLC Purchases 245 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,295,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,893,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,616,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,038. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.49. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

