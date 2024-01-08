Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,970 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 1.4% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Danaher Trading Up 1.2 %

DHR traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.15. 1,675,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,388. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $247.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

