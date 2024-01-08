Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $6.75 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,917 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up approximately 0.7% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Copart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Copart by 92.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.07. 1,226,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,524. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CPRT. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Copart

Insider Activity at Copart

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.