Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 270,855 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,927,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,855 shares during the period. NeoGenomics comprises about 1.1% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.51% of NeoGenomics worth $23,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEO. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.64.

In other NeoGenomics news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $49,082.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 446,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,986. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $151.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

