Keel Point LLC Sells 123 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Keel Point LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 26,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TMO shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.5 %

TMO traded up $8.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $539.30. 652,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $492.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $609.85. The stock has a market cap of $208.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.