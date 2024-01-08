CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 25,789 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210,783 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 25,789 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,915,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,193,039. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.39.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

