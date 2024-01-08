Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Cut by Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,435 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 3.2% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,238,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 39.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $654.86. 748,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,821. The firm has a market cap of $290.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $612.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $573.41. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $465.33 and a 1-year high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.40.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,677 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,943 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

