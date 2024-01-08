Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Reduces Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,111,842,000 after buying an additional 406,136,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,116,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,414,693,000 after buying an additional 55,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after buying an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after buying an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,985,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,015,975,000 after buying an additional 106,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded up $7.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $539.00. 940,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,571. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $492.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $609.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.53.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

