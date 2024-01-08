Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $387,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 87.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,191 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,568. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.86 and its 200-day moving average is $125.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.65.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

