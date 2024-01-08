8,955 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Bought by Deepwater Asset Management LLC

Deepwater Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,354,000. MercadoLibre makes up about 5.2% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 262,306 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 879.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,231,000 after purchasing an additional 199,875 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,696,000 after purchasing an additional 195,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Wedbush increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,752.50.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $36.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,575.36. The company had a trading volume of 154,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,116. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $881.99 and a 52-week high of $1,660.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,513.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1,346.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

