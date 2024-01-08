Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.17. 1,642,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,040. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $56.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.74. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

