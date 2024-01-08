Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,120. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,110,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,638,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.66. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $146.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

