Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,423,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,895. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $112.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.36. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.