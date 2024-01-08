Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $431.38. The company had a trading volume of 770,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,574. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $443.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $136.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $413.78 and a 200-day moving average of $395.67.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

Get Our Latest Report on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.