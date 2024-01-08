North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,651. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.63 and a 52 week high of $100.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day moving average is $93.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

