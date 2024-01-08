Steph & Co. Has $647,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.41.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.48. 8,195,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,123,184. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $75.18. The stock has a market cap of $104.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

