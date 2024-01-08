North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,497 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Ball worth $9,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Ball by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ball by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Ball by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Ball by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 200,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,986,000 after buying an additional 25,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $1,493,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ball Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE BALL traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.14. 869,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.90.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.
Insider Transactions at Ball
In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,356.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.
Ball Profile
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
