North Star Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.25% of Mercantile Bank worth $11,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 34.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 108,389 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth $2,649,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,860,000 after buying an additional 59,394 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 58,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 45.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 50,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

MBWM stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.52. 16,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $58.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Mercantile Bank Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

