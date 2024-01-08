North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,130 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,280 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $11,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 83,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,630,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.58.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE PB traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $66.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,244. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $78.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day moving average is $58.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 44.62%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

