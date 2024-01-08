Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Position Boosted by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Equifax makes up 1.1% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Equifax worth $19,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Equifax by 19.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter worth $585,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Equifax by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE:EFX traded up $9.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $246.78. The company had a trading volume of 546,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,113. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.53. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $252.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.41, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Equifax from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

