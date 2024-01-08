Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Raised by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 2.6% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $45,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,313,000 after buying an additional 601,199 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,985,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,831,000 after buying an additional 216,561 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,452,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,235,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.44. 741,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,487. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.96. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

