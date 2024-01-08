North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 641 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. PTC makes up about 1.2% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of PTC worth $20,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 205.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,671. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.44 and a fifty-two week high of $176.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.90, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.68.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $1,112,502.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,209,314.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $1,112,502.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,209,314.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.92.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

