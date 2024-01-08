North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 641 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. PTC makes up about 1.2% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of PTC worth $20,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 205.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.
PTC Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,671. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.44 and a fifty-two week high of $176.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.90, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.68.
Insider Activity at PTC
In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $1,112,502.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,209,314.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $1,112,502.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,209,314.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.92.
PTC Company Profile
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
