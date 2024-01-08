Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Stock Position Lifted by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 395,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group comprises about 1.6% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $28,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 150,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,146,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,531,000 after purchasing an additional 258,621 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,149,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,869,000 after purchasing an additional 813,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,603,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,188,000 after purchasing an additional 87,605 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,902,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PFG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.55. The stock had a trading volume of 435,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,220. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.51 and its 200 day moving average is $75.44. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.