Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises approximately 1.6% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $27,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in Synopsys by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4,977.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after buying an additional 34,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,428 shares of company stock valued at $11,100,608. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Trading Up 2.7 %

SNPS stock traded up $13.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $497.96. 1,172,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,687. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $525.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.67. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.33 and a 1 year high of $573.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.