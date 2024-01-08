North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 709 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,544 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 1.1% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $18,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.2% in the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $833,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.9% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 0.7 %

FDX stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $248.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $183.59 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.88 and a 200 day moving average of $255.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

