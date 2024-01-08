North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 618 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up 1.4% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $24,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in AMETEK by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in AMETEK by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,778,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 22.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 55,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 10,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,384. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $131.52 and a one year high of $165.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AME. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.22.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

