Community Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 754.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Southern by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank boosted its stake in Southern by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE SO traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $71.95. 954,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,047,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.20.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Southern

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.