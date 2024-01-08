PBMares Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after acquiring an additional 584,672 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,072,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of VB stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $209.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,811. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $216.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.