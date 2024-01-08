Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 0.6% of Joule Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 19,967 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.5% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 83,078 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,556 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.98. 13,688,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,010,998. The stock has a market cap of $121.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.51 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $63.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

