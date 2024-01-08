Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stake Cut by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 0.6% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after acquiring an additional 119,137 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after acquiring an additional 560,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $2.37 on Monday, reaching $257.02. The stock had a trading volume of 217,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,214. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $257.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

