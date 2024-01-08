Joule Financial LLC Sells 456 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Joule Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDC traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $192.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,759. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.71. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $201.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

