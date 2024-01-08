Joule Financial LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Joule Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.51. 347,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,755. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.97.

Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

