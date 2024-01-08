Joule Financial LLC Acquires 10,192 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Joule Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.53. 9,947,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,967,351. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

