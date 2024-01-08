Emerald Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,842 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $9,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,580,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,722,000 after acquiring an additional 438,069 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,161,000 after purchasing an additional 359,147 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,348,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 409,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,426,000 after purchasing an additional 314,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after buying an additional 269,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Forward Air from $103.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.22. The stock had a trading volume of 141,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,523. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $121.38. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.41.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $413.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

