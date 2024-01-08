First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 935,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,895 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $12,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Advantage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on First Advantage in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Advantage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

First Advantage Stock Performance

Shares of First Advantage stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 130,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,659. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. First Advantage Co. has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $16.77.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $200.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.86 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 13.55%. First Advantage’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About First Advantage



First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

