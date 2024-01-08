128,162 Shares in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 128,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,577,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 557.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,534,853.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,726.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Weatherford International from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Weatherford International Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ WFRD traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.35. 729,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,761. Weatherford International plc has a 52 week low of $50.64 and a 52 week high of $102.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.69. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

See Also

